Conservative peer Michelle Mone will be questioned by the police about claims she sent abusive messages to a man of Indian heritage, according to reports.

The Sun newspaper reported the 50-year-old entrepreneur has been asked to attend a police station for an interview under caution.

The Metropolitan Police is investigating claims that Baroness Mone sent racially aggravated messages to an unnamed man of Indian heritage in June 2019.

The bra tycoon allegedly called the man a “waste of man’s white skin” in a Whatsapp exchange.

The message was allegedly sent in June 2019 during a disagreement about a fatal yacht crash off the coast of Monaco.

In a series of messages, it is alleged that Baroness Mone described the man’s partner as a “mental loony” and a “nut case bird” for making claims about being traumatised by the yacht incident.

The messages were revealed to TheGuardian newspaper in December last year. Representatives for the baroness responded to the articles by denying that she was racist, saying: “Baroness Mone is 100 percent not a racist. Baroness Mone and her husband have built over 15 schools in Africa in the past three years.”

Baroness Mone has made her fortune through building up and then selling her bra business Ultimo, and she was elevated to the House of Lords in 2015.

The Metropolitan Police’s investigation comes after parliamentary officials said the complaint made to them about the messages fell outside their jurisdiction.

A spokesperson for the force said in a statement: “In June 2021 police received an allegation of a racially aggravated malicious communication in relation to information posted on a messaging app.

“Police spoke to the complainant and advised that for the investigation to progress a statement would need to be taken; for this to be admissible in any future court proceedings, this would need to be done in person.

“In October, the complainant gave a statement to police and the investigation continues. A 50-year-old woman has been invited to attend for an interview under caution at a future date.”

Baroness Mone’s representatives and the Conservative Party have been contacted for comment.