Mike Amesbury: Suspended Labour MP charged with assault

MP Mike Amesbury has been charged with assault after an incident in his Runcorn and Helsby constituency.

The charge relates to reports of an attack on a 45-year-old man on Main Street, Frodsham, which was reported to police at 2.48am on Saturday 26 October.

Cheshire Police said the MP has been summonsed to court to face the charge of section 39 assault. The 55-year-old is set to appear in magistrates court at a later date.

He lost the Labour whip in October, with the party saying he had been suspended “pending an investigation” into the incident. As a result, the MP currently sits as an independent.

Mike Amesbury has been suspended by the Labour Party (Richard Townshend/UK Parliament/PA) ( PA Media )

Last month, police said a 55-year-old man had been voluntarily interviewed under caution in relation to the incident.

In a statement, Amesbury said he would “co-operate with any inquiries” but was “determined to remain an open and accessible MP for our community”.

Until the election, he served as a shadow minister for housing and local government.

The MP now sits on the housing, communities and local government committee in parliament.

Rosemary Ainslie, head of the Crown Prosecution Service’s Special Crime Division, said: “Following a review of the evidence provided by Cheshire Police, we have authorised a charge of common assault against Mike Amesbury MP, 55.

“The charge follows an alleged assault in Frodsham, Cheshire, on Saturday, October 26 2024.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

This is a breaking story. More to follow...