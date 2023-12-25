Police investigating suspected arson attack at Tory MP’s office on Christmas Eve

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Police are investigating a suspected arson attack at the office of a Conservative MP.

Officers were called to a fire at the north London constituency office of Mike Freer at about 7pm on Christmas Eve, with the London Fire Brigade also on the scene. The Met said the fire happened in a shed at the MP’s office at Ballards Lane in Finchley.

The Finchley and Golders Green MP has represented the constituency since 2010 and is parliamentary under-secretary at the Ministry of Justice.

Mr Freer said the rear of the building is damaged. He said the response from police and the fire brigade was excellent and that they were on site in minutes.

“The police are still investigating and checking out CCTV footage. Until the suspects are caught we won’t know the motivation. Luckily no-one was in the office at the time,” he added.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said that there were no reports of any injuries.

“The cause of the fire is under investigation as it is believed it may have been started deliberately. “Further inquiries will take place,” a Met spokesman said.