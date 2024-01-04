Two charged with arson over fire at Tory MP’s office on Christmas Eve

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two people have been charged with arson after a fire broke out in the shed at the constituency office of a Tory MP on Christmas Eve.

Paul Harwood, 42, and Zara Kasory, 32, both of no fixed address, have been charged with arson with intent following the blaze at the office of Mike Freer - the MP for North Finchely and Golders Green -on Long Lane, north London.

The pair were further charged with one count of arson without intent in relation to a fire at the rear of a restaurant also on Long Lane at around 11pm on the same night.

Both were due to appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning.

Police were called at 7:06 pm on Sunday, 24 December by the London Fire Brigade following a blaze at the office on Ballards Lane, N3.

The fire was put out.

An investigation was carried out by detectives from the North West Command Unit CID.

Police are aware of widespread reporting and concern in the community and can confirm the incident involving Mr Freer’s office is not being treated as a hate crime.

Mr Freer has been informed.

Anyone with information that could assist police is being asked to call 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC and quote CAD4971/24Dec.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

