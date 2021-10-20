Mile End stabbing: Man arrested after three stabbed on London bus

Three people have been stabbed in an incident which took place outside Mile End station in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Police said that they were called to Mile End Road, east London, just before 1am on Wednesday following reports of a man holding a knife on board the N25 bus.

A 34-year-old man was found suffering from stab wounds and was taken to an east London hospital by the London Ambulance Service, where he remains in a critical condition.

Two other men, aged 34 and 22, were also taken to hospital for treatment, although their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Another man, aged 34, was arrested at the scene and taken to a police station in east London where he remains in custody. He was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

Mile End station remains closed, with Transport for London saying that the station is shut “while police carry out an investigation.” They added: “Customers can interchange between lines” and said that tickets will be accepted on London buses.

The westbound carriageway of Mile End Road is also shut with the Metropolitan Police saying that a crime scene remains in place, “due to an ongoing investigation into a serious assault.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 244/20Oct. To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.