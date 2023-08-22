Heartbroken family pay tribute to girl, 6, killed in van crash

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A heartbroken family have paid tribute to their “amazing” daughter after she was killed in a van crash which injured two other children.

Millie Gribble, 6, died in hospital with her family at her bedside after she was seriously injured in a crash on Garstang Road in Barton on Tuesday, 15 August.

Emergency services were called at 1.15pm after the van crashed with three pedestrians. Two other children, a boy aged 14 and a girl aged 13, suffered less serious injuries and remain in hospital.

Her family described her as a ‘priceless gift’ who had dreams of becoming a police officer (Lancashire Police)

A GoFundMe has now been created to support her family with the hope of covering funeral expenses.

In an emotional tribute, Millie’s family said: “Millie was not only an amazing little girl, she was a precious daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin, auntie and friend but most importantly she was a priceless gift to us all.

“There are no words to describe how much Millie was loved and how her loss has affected everyone who knew her.

“Millie loved spending precious time with family and friends. She had a passion for playing football, swimming, going on new adventures and was a big fan of music and YouTube.

“Millie loved her pets, her hamster Fang, her brother’s cat Mia and her 14-week-old puppy Duke her little sidekick.

Describing her as “kind, caring, funny, clever, energetic and full of life”, her family said that Millie had dreamed of becoming a police officer when she grew up.

Millie has been described as ‘kind, caring, funny, clever, energetic and full of life' (Lancashire Police)

“In her short 6 years of life she brought so much joy to all our hearts and so many smiles to our faces. We will always cherish the memories we have with Millie for the rest of our lives,” they said.

“Whenever Millie entered a room she would never fail to light it up like she did with all our hearts.

“Millie never failed to make us laugh and smile with her mischievous antics and adorable sense of humour.

“Millie was such a happy little girl who will be eternally missed by her family and friends and all who knew her.

“Millie, you may be gone Sweetheart but you will never be forgotten. We hope you are flying with the angels in peace.”

A 59-year-old man from Nateby, near Garstang, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has been released under investigation while enquiries are ongoing.