Man remanded in custody charged with Christmas Day double murder

A 49-year-old man has appeared in court charged with two counts of murder after two women died following a suspected stabbing in Milton Keynes on Christmas Day.

Jazwell Brown, of Santa Cruz Avenue, Bletchley, appeared at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on Saturday after police confirmed the identities of the victims as Joanne Pearson, 38, and Teohna Grant, 24.

He has also been charged with the attempted murder of Bradley Latter, 29, and of a teenage boy, and one count each of possession of a knife in a public place and causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, a Staffordshire bull terrier, in connection with the incident, Thames Valley Police said.

Brown appeared in court wearing a grey tracksuit. He spoke only to confirm his name, age and address and was remanded in custody.

Magistrate Bernard Crossey held a short silence out of respect for the victims following the hearing.

Brown will next appear at Luton Crown Court on Tuesday.

Officers were called to Santa Cruz Avenue at about 6.30pm on Wednesday where the two women died, while Mr Latter and the teenage boy were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police previously said the dog which had been injured in the incident had died, but they have since been informed it survived.

The force confirmed they are supporting the families of those involved.

The man and teenage boy are both said to be recovering in a stable condition.