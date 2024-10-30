Minister stresses online safety moves after ‘appalling’ catfish predator jailed

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

An imminent rollout of online protections will make “a huge difference” to safeguarding children, a minister has told Parliament after the jailing of a cyber predator who drove one of his young catfish victims in the US to take her own life.

Baroness Jones of Whitchurch branded as “appalling” the crimes of Alexander McCartney, 26, who admitted 185 charges involving 70 children.

He was handed a life sentence with a minimum term of 20 years at Belfast Crown Court on Friday.

McCartney, who posed as a teenage girl to befriend young females on Snapchat before blackmailing them, lured victims across the world.

While he was jailed for the charges relating to 70 children, it is believed the number of youngsters he abused is about 3,500.

The case of one of the world’s most prolific online offenders was raised at Westminster by former leader of the Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) Baroness Ritchie of Downpatrick.

Rolling out the Online Safety Act is the crucial thing at the moment. We are within touching distance of it. It will make a huge difference when it is fully implemented and that is our priority for the current time Baroness Jones of Whitchurch

She sought assurances over steps being taken to sanction social media platforms that failed to take action and whether further law changes would be needed in the wake of McCartney’s widespread abuse.

Lady Jones said: “The impact of catfishing can be devastating for victims, but the online world is not a lawless environment. Already if you commit a crime online you will face the consequences.

“But social media companies also have a clear responsibility to keep people safe on their platforms and the Online Safety Act will provide additional protections requiring platforms to take action to protect users from illegal content and activity that is harmful to children online.”

In relation to the abuse perpetrated by McCartney, the technology minister said: “I would like to express my deepest sympathy to the families of the victims of this appalling case.

“In addition to the criminal laws which exist, social media companies do already have a duty to keep people safe from these abhorrent crimes on their platforms.”

The new Act imposes new legal duties on big tech companies and service providers, overseen by the regulator Ofcom.

The reforms came in response to continuing concern about youngsters accessing pornographic content online, child sexual abuse in cyberspace and the impact of harmful material on social media, which has led young people to take their lives.

Lady Jones said: “At the moment our priority has to be to implement that Act, so that those that use social media can feel safe, particularly children.

“We are keeping it under review in case any further legislation is required.

“Rolling out the Online Safety Act is the crucial thing at the moment. We are within touching distance of it. It will make a huge difference when it is fully implemented and that is our priority for the current time.”

Twelve-year-old Cimarron Thomas, from West Virginia in the US, took her own life in May 2018 rather than comply with McCartney’s demands for her to involve her younger sister in sex acts.

Eighteen months later, her heartbroken father, Ben Thomas, also died by suicide.

McCartney previously pleaded guilty to manslaughter relating to Cimarron’s death.

He also admitted almost 60 counts of blackmail, dozens of charges related to making and distributing indecent photographs and scores of charges of inciting children to engage in sexual activity.

Victims were identified all over the world, including Australia, New Zealand and the US.

McCartney, originally from Lissummon Road outside Newry, Co Down, used his technical knowledge as a computer science student to carry out his crimes.

His offending was carried out from the bedroom of his childhood home.