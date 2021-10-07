The Metropolitan Police has issued images of two missing teenage cousins thought to be at risk of harm after officers arrested a man on suspicion of people trafficking.

Detectives said they were “becoming increasingly concerned” about the girls, named only as Andreea, 15, and Izbela, 16.

A 54-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of people trafficking on Tuesday and is being held in custody at a police station in north London.

The two girls are now subject of a high risk missing person investigation, with officers pursuing a number of different lines of enquiry in an attempt to locate them.

Scotland Yard said Andreea was last seen in Canterbury on 1 October and Izabela was last seen in Harrow, west London, on 3 October.

The pair are also believed to have links to Leicester and Dundee, with Police Scotland helping the Met with the investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Tony Bellis, of the London force’s North West Public Protection Unit, urged the the girls to come forward and contact police “when it is safe to do so”.

He said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for the safety of Andreea and Izabela.

“While we are keeping an open mind as to their whereabouts, we believe they may have been taken outside London by people who could do them harm.

“I would like to appeal directly to Andreea and Izabela. You are not in trouble and there are people who want to help you. Please contact the police or someone you trust when it is safe to do so.

“I would also urge members of the public, particularly in London and Dundee, to come forward if they have any information that could help us.”