A man has been charged with murder following the disappearance of a 70-year-woman from Highgate, North London.

Serkan Kaygusuz, 41 of Islington, North London, has been charged with the murder of Norma Girolami who has been missing since mid-August.

Kaygusuz has also been charged with two counts of theft.

He is due to appear in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, 5 October.

Ms Girolami was reported missing on 20 September but police became increasingly concerned for her welfare following enquiries, prompting the launch of a murder investigation.

Ms Girolami’s home shows no sign of plans to leave, food was in her fridge and she said nothing about going away, Met police officers said.

A man, 39, was also arrested at an address in Islington and a 34-year-old woman was arrested at an address in Finchley.

The man remains in police custody and the woman has been released on bail.

Police have conducted searches of several addresses and have contacted friends and relatives, but so far have been unable to locate her.

Det Ch Insp Kate Blackburn, said: “As a result of our investigation we are extremely concerned that Norma may have come to some harm.

“In view of these concerns for her welfare, and to stop the anguish her friends and relatives are enduring, it is imperative that anyone with information contacts police.”