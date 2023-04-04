For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A murder investigation has been launched after a man died from a suspected gunshot in south London.

Police were called at 2.25am on Tuesday, 4 April to reports of a man found injured in Croydon Road, near the junction with Beddington Lane, Mitcham.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and the man, believed aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment but died shortly after.

No arrests have been made and police are working to inform his next of kin.

A crime scene remains in place as homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command investigate.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “At this early stage it is believed the man had suffered a gunshot injury.

“Detectives are appealing to anyone who was in and around the Croydon Road/Beddington Lane area and saw anything suspicious to get in contact.

“They are also keen to speak to any road users with dash cam to check their footage to see if anything of interest has been captured.”

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD616/4Apr. You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.