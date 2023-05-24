For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A teenager is due to appear in court after a TikTok “prank” video showed people entering a private home without permission.

Bacari-Bronze O’Garro, 18, will appear in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday after being charged with failing to comply with a community protection notice.

O’Garro, of Manor Road, Hackney, east London, was arrested after an investigation into social media footage.

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway from the Metropolitan Police’s Central East Command Unit said: “Understandably there has been extensive comment on this case in the media and on social media.

“Now that an individual has been charged, I would ask that the judicial process be respected and allowed to take its proper course.”