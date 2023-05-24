Jump to content

Teenager charged over TikTok ‘prank’ videos of people walking into homes to appear in court

Bacari-Bronze O’Garro, 18, is charged with failing to comply with a community protection notice

Gwyn Wright
Wednesday 24 May 2023 08:55
<p>Bacari-Bronze O’Garro is to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court </p>

(Mizzy )

A teenager is due to appear in court after a TikTok “prank” video showed people entering a private home without permission.

Bacari-Bronze O’Garro, 18, will appear in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday after being charged with failing to comply with a community protection notice.

O’Garro, of Manor Road, Hackney, east London, was arrested after an investigation into social media footage.

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway from the Metropolitan Police’s Central East Command Unit said: “Understandably there has been extensive comment on this case in the media and on social media.

“Now that an individual has been charged, I would ask that the judicial process be respected and allowed to take its proper course.”

