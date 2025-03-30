Five women plan legal claim against Mohamed Al Fayed’s estate after abuse allegations

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Five women who allege they were abused by Mohamed Al Fayed have said they are planning to launch a legal claim for personal injury against the late billionaire’s estate.

Law firm Leigh Day, which represents the claimants, said a pre-action letter has been sent to lawyers for the estate on behalf of the women, who worked for the former Harrods boss between 1995 and 2012.

They allege they were subjected to “serious sexual abuse, harassment and mistreatment”.

Lawyer Richard Meeran, from Leigh Day, said: “We have taken this step on behalf of those of our clients who were abused by Al Fayed while working for him or his other businesses outside of Harrods.

“Much of the media reporting around Al Fayed’s decades of depraved and predatory behaviour has centred around his work at Harrods but it is important that his estate is also made legally accountable for the widespread abuse he perpetrated against those who may never have had dealings with the famous store.

“Our clients took on roles as professionals and should have been able to expect a safe working environment, instead they were subjected to serious sexual abuse, harassment and mistreatment.

“Some faced further verbal abuse and threats when they tried to raise their concerns or report the abuse.”

open image in gallery More than 100 alleged victims have contacted police to say they were sexually abused by Mohamed Al Fayed (PA) ( PA Archive )

A spokesperson for Leigh Day added: “The letters are sent under the pre-action protocol for personal injury claims and mark the first formal step in the legal process prior to the commencement of court proceedings.”

Lawyers from Leigh Day are currently representing 27 people in claims relating to alleged abuse by Mr Al Fayed and his brother Salah Fayed.

The firm said its legal team has been instructed by its clients to pursue civil compensation claims and to press for an independent public inquiry into the alleged abuse.

The Metropolitan Police is currently reviewing a total of 21 allegations that were made before Mr Al Fayed died in 2023, and referred two of these to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) last November.

More than 100 alleged victims have contacted police to say they were sexually abused by the tycoon, the youngest of whom is thought to have been 13 at the time.

A number of allegations were made against him while he was still alive.

Investigators twice sent files for a charging decision to the Crown Prosecution Service – once in 2008 relating to three victims and again in 2015 linked to one other.

On another three occasions – in 2018, 2021 and 2023 – the CPS was asked for what is called early investigative advice, but the matters were not pursued further by police.

The Faldgate law firm, which represents the Al Fayed estate, has been contacted for comment.