The Metropolitan Police has said it investigated 19 allegations against Mohamed Al Fayed, including rape and sexual assault, but none resulted in charge.

The force said it has now received new allegations from people who have not previously contacted them about the former Harrods owner, although it is not confirming the number.

Of the previous allegations, three were of rape, 15 were sexual assualt, and one related to trafficking, with the offences claimed to have taken place between 1979 and 2013 against 19 separate women.

The alleged crimes were reported to the Met between 2005 and 2023, during which time the force said it approached the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) on five occasions. Two of these, in 2009 and 2015, were to pass full files of evidence, it said, while the remaining three approaches were for early investigative advice.

It comes as the current managing director of Harrods has apologised and said the business “failed our colleagues” following sexual misconduct allegations about former owner Al Fayed.

Michael Ward said in a statement that it is clear Al Fayed “presided over a toxic culture of secrecy, intimidation, fear of repercussion and sexual misconduct”.

Mr Ward, who worked for Al Fayed for four years, said he was “not aware of his criminality and abuse” and described it as a “shameful period in the business’ history”.

His statement comes as another alleged victim told the BBC she was summoned to the billionaire businessman’s apartment where “he became angry, the doors were locked and I couldn’t get out. He raped me”.

Five women claim they were raped by Al Fayed, who died last year at the age of 94, with a number of others alleging sexual misconduct.

Managing director of Harrods Michael Ward apologised and said ‘we failed our colleagues’ ( PA Archive )

Mr Ward said an independent review was underway into issues arising from the allegations and that he had “provided all the information I have to ensure my own conduct can be reviewed alongside that of my colleagues”.

In his statement, Mr Ward said: “As we have already stated, we failed our colleagues and for that we are deeply sorry.

“As someone who has worked at Harrods since 2006, and therefore worked for Fayed until the change of ownership in 2010, I feel it is important to make it clear that I was not aware of his criminality and abuse.

“While it is true that rumours of his behaviour circulated in the public domain, no charges or allegations were ever put to me by the police, the CPS, internal channels or others.

“Had they been, I would, of course, have acted immediately.”

The Harrods department store in Knightsbridge, central London, was owned by the billionaire for 25 years ( PA Wire )

Mr Ward continued: “Fayed, who owned Harrods from 1985–2010, operated this business as his own personal fiefdom.

“It is now clear that he presided over a toxic culture of secrecy, intimidation, fear of repercussion and sexual misconduct.

“The picture that is now emerging suggests that he did this wherever he operated.

“This was a shameful period in the business’ history, however, the Harrods of today is unrecognisable to Harrods under his ownership.

“As detailed new information has come to light over the past 18 months, the business has established a settlement process, designed in consultation with independent, external experts in personal injury litigation.

“We encourage former colleagues to contact us using this process so that we can provide the support, and recourse, they need.”

Sources within Harrods have said the business has accepted vicarious liability for the conduct of Al Fayed for the purpose of settling claims of alleged victims brought to its attention since 2023, reaching settlements with the vast majority.

Mr Ward said he would “in no way influence” an independent review into the allegations.

He said: “Alongside this there is an independent review led by a non-executive committee of the board to further consider the issues arising from the allegations.

“I am not part of the committee conducting this review and will in no way influence its operation or recommendations.

“However, I have provided all the information I have to ensure my own conduct can be reviewed alongside that of my colleagues.

“I have also stepped back from my charity trustee positions while this review is taking place.”