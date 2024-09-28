For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Mohamed al-Fayed’s son has said the multiple allegations of sexual abuse made against his late father have “thrown into question the loving memory I had of him”.

The former Harrods owner has been accused of multiple rapes and sexual assaults by dozens of women, who claimed he preyed on young women working at the company.

Omar al-Fayed said he was “horrified” and said that while his father had been a “wonderful dad”, this did not blind him from an “objective assessment of circumstances”.

Barristers representing alleged victims of Fayed said there are now “60 survivors” and that they have “credible evidence of abuse” at Fulham FC, which the billionaire owned alongside the luxury department store.

The former Harrods owner has been accused of multiple rapes and sexual abuse by women who worked for him ( REUTERS )

It follows a BBC investigation that saw 20 women make claims against Fayed, who died at the age of 94 last year. They include five accusations of rape with some women claiming they were subjected to “intrusive and wholly unnecessary” gynaecological tests to work for the businessman.

In a statement to Sky News, his son, an environmental entrepreneur, said: "The extent and explicit nature of the allegations are shocking and has thrown into question the loving memory I had of him.

"How this matter could have been concealed for so long and in so many ways, raises further disturbing questions."

He continued: "Throughout history, people in positions of power have all too often been shielded from the consequences of their actions, and justice has frequently been delayed or denied to those who have suffered.

"I firmly believe that anyone found guilty of such reprehensible actions, including having had facilitated, enabled or helped cover up such actions, no matter their status, must be held accountable.

Barristers representing the women have said there are now ‘60 survivors’ ( Reuters )

He went on to say: "The alleged victims and public deserve full transparency and accountability."

“I will continue to support the principles of truth, justice, accountability and fairness, regardless of where that journey may lead. No-one is above the law.”

It comes as former manager of Fulham FC, Gaute Haugenes, said extra precautions were put in place to protect the women’s team. Fayed bought the Premier League club in 1997 before selling it in 2013.

Fulham FC said: “We remain in the process of establishing whether anyone at the club is or has been affected by the reports concerning Mr Al Fayed.”

The Football Association (FA) said it was “aware of the reports and will remain in contact with Fulham FC to monitor the matter”.

The current managing director of Harrods, Michael Ward, has said he was “not aware” of the “criminality and abuse”, and described it as a “shameful period in the business’s history”.

Mr Ward apologised and said the business “failed our colleagues”.

Harrods have apologised and described it as a ‘shameful period’ (Andrew Parsons/PA) ( PA Archive )

He said in a statement that it was clear Fayed “presided over a toxic culture of secrecy, intimidation, fear of repercussion and sexual misconduct”.

Harrods said it has a compensation scheme for former employees who say they were attacked by Fayed, and that it had already reached settlements with a number of people who have approached them with allegations.

On Thursday, the Metropolitan Police confirmed they are investigating a number of new allegations made against Fayed, in addition to prior reports.

They said they will carry out “full reviews of all existing allegations” of incidents said to have taken place between 1979 and 2013 to ensure there are “no new lines of inquiry based on new information which has emerged”.

The Met said the initial complaints made by 19 women were reported to them between 2005 and 2023, including three allegations of rape, 15 sexual assaults and one related to trafficking.

Police approached the Crown Prosecution Service five times, including two occasions where a file of evidence was passed on in 2009 and 2015.

No further action was taken against Fayed in respect of the original complaints.