Mohamed Al-Fayed was a “monster” whose alleged sexual abuse of women can be compared to Jimmy Savile, Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein, it has been claimed.

The scale of the late billionaire’s alleged crimes was laid bare by lawyers representing former Harrods employees who say they were raped or sexually assaulted by Fayed.

In a press conference held on Friday following the broadcast of BBC documentary Al-Fayed: Predator At Harrods, the luxury department store was accused of a “systematic failure of corporate responsibility”.

One of Mohamed Al Fayed’s accusers, Natacha described being ‘paralysed’ with fear after an incident with the businessman (Yui Mok/PA) ( PA Wire )

Around 37 former employees are being represented by the legal team, with “many more” coming forward with fresh allegations of sexual violence at Fayed’s properties across the globe.

Five women alleged they had been raped by Fayed, who died last year at the age of 94. Victims as young as 15 and 16 from the US, Canada, Malaysia, Australia, Italy, Romania fell victim to Fayed in locations including London, Paris, Abu Dhabi and St Tropez, it is claimed.

Dean Armstrong KC said he had “never seen a case as horrific as this”.

“This case combines some of the most horrific elements of the cases involving Jimmy Savile, Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein,” he told reporters. “Savile because in this case, as in that, the institution, we say, knew about the behaviour. Epstein because in that case, as in this, there was a procurement system in place to source the women and girls – as you know there are some very, young victims.

“And Weinstein, because it was a person at the very top of the organisation who was abusing his power. We will say plainly, Mohamed Al Fayed was a monster.”

Fayed is accused of multiple rapes and sexual assaults ( REUTERS )

The legal team also represents women who were employed by the Paris Ritz, with the lawyers saying investigations were ongoing into “all entities that he had involvement in”, including Fulham Football Club.

US lawyer Gloria Allred, who has worked on cases involving R Kelly and Harvey Weinstein, claimed Harrods was a “toxic, unsafe, and abusive environment” under his chairmanship. She said allegations against Fayed include serial rape, attempted rape, sexual battery, and sexual abuse of minors.

“They involved doctors administering invasive gynaecological exams as a condition of employment for some of the employees who were targeted by Mohammed Al Fayed for sexual abuse,” she said. “Al Fayed was determined to silence these women. They will be silenced no more.

“It is not enough for Harrods to now say that they are sorry. Justice demands that the victims receive meaningful accountability for what they suffered.”

Bruce Drummond KC told the press conference it was “one of the worst cases of corporate sexual exploitation that certainly I and perhaps the world has ever seen”.

Lawyers representing Fayed’s alleged victims said the scale of the case was “vast” (Yui Mok/PA) ( PA Wire )

Describing the scope of the case as “vast”, he said: “We do not see this as anything but a global claim. Also, the assaults, the rapes, the attempted rapes were carried out all over the world, it wasn’t just in Paris and the UK.”

Natacha, a survivor who spoke at the press conference, recalled her excitement at “chance of a lifetime”, saying she thought the job was her “passport to a shining, high-power career”.

“He was clever and highly manipulative, he behaved like a father figure, saying call me Papa,” Natacha told the press conference. “Unbeknownst to me, I had worn into a lion’s den, a lair of cover-ups, deceit, lies, manipulation, humiliation and gross sexual misconduct... the chairman prayed on the most vulnerable.”

Natacha recalled her time working as Fayed’s PA, claiming Fayed told her he would find out if she told anyone of his sexual advances. “I felt such fear and some sick loyalty as his employee,” she added.

One night, Natacha was asked to stay late under the pretext of a job review - but after she was ushered into Fayed’s private sitting room by a security guard, she says she spotted his bedroom door ajar with sex toys on view.

Fayed was a regular at Fulham during his 16 years as owner of the club, which has now said it is investigated the claims ( Getty Images )

“I felt petrified,” Natacha said. Fayed allegedly “pushed himself” onto her, before she kicked herself free and ran to the door, telling him she had to meet her father for dinner.

Not all allegations are specifically related to Fayed, Ms Bulla added. Mr Armstrong said the legal team is not ruling anything out, adding that it is “not the case that we are not pursuing other parties”.

Harrods said in a statement they are “appalled by the allegations of abuse”, describing them as the “actions of an individual who was intent on abusing his power wherever he operated and we condemn them in the strongest terms”.

“We also acknowledge that during this time his victims were failed and for this we sincerely apologise. We are doing everything we can to fix this,” the statement added.

A Fulham FC spokesperson said: “We are deeply troubled and concerned to learn of the disturbing reports following yesterday’s documentary. We have sincere empathy for the women who have shared their experiences.

“We are in the process of establishing whether anyone at the club is or has been affected. Should any person wish to share information or experiences relating to these allegations, we encourage them to contact the club at safeguarding@fulhamfc.com or the police.”

A spokeswoman for the Ritz Paris said: “The Ritz Paris strongly condemns any form of behaviour that does not align with the values of the establishment.

“The hotel upholds the highest standards of professionalism and has a steadfast commitment to fostering an environment where employees and guests are treated with respect and integrity.

“The safety and wellbeing of our employees and guests are our absolute priority.”