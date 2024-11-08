Met Police refers itself to watchdog over Mohamed Al Fayed allegations

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Scotland Yard has referred itself to a police watchdog after two women complained about how their cases against Mohamed Al Fayed were handled.

According to the Metropolitan Police, the two women raised concerns about the quality of police response and, in the case of the 2013 investigation, how details came to be disclosed publicly.

Commander Stephen Clayman, from the Met’s Specialist Crime team, said: “We are actively reviewing 21 allegations reported to the Metropolitan Police prior to Mohamed Al Fayed’s passing, as well as the related police investigations, to determine if any additional investigative steps are available or there are things we could have done better.

“This process remains active, and we are committed to assessing all new allegations, pursuing justice where possible and transparently addressing any failings.

“In recent weeks, two victims-survivors have come forward with concerns about how their allegations were handled when first reported, and it is only appropriate that the IOPC assess these complaints.

Samantha Jay-Ramsay worked at Harrods at the age of 17 in 1995 ( PA Wire )

“Although we cannot change the past, we are resolute in our goal to offer every individual who contacts us the highest standard of service and support.

“I encourage anyone with relevant information, whether you were personally affected or have knowledge about others who may have facilitated Al Fayed’s actions to contact us.

“Our priority remains to ensure that no stone is left unturned in the pursuit of justice.”

It came after it emerged a woman first reported allegations she was sexually assaulted by Mohamed al-Fayed to the Metropolitan Police a decade earlier than the force initially acknowledged.

As Harrods’ new owners process more than 250 claims of sexual misconduct by the department store’s late boss, Samantha Jay-Ramsay’s family told the BBC that she first reported him to Scotland Yard in 1995, after he allegedly harassed and sexually assaulted her while working at Harrods aged 17.

The Met has previously said the first allegations they were made aware of were in 2005, and said that Samantha’s case may not have been transferred onto a police record because some reports were paper-based at the time.

In an account chiming with those that have emerged this year, Samantha told the News Of The World newspaper in 1998 that Mr Al Fayed said she would need to have a medical and told her: “I like you to be clean. I hope you use Dettol, it’s the best”.

She then alleged he gripped her face, kissed her and touched her inappropriately before handing her £200. Samantha said one of Mr Al Fayed’s personal assistants berated her for making a complaint, before the ex-Harrods owner allegedly shouted at her and fired her.

She told the now-defunct paper that she had reported Fayed to the Met, who told her she was “not the first” and they had “files inches high” about Fayed. Her mother then went to police in Gosport, Hampshire, who passed the complaint on to the Met but the family said nothing came of it.

On the latest complaints, a spokesperson for the the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) confirmed it contacted the Met Police in September to find out if the force had received any complaints about investigations into the Al-Fayed allegations.

They said: “We contacted the Met Police in September to find out whether it had received any relevant complaints or identified any conduct issues that would require a referral to us relating to sexual offence allegations made against Mohammed Al-Fayed.

“We have remained in regular contact with the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards on this matter and, on November 8, we received two complaint referrals relating to the Met Police’s original handling of allegations made by two complainants about Mr Al-Fayed.

“We will assess the information provided before deciding what further action may be required from us.”