The Metropolitan Police have almost 150 people have come forward to report a crime as part of their investigation into former Harrods boss Mohamed al-Fayed.

The total of 146 reports were revealed as part of a video update sent to alleged victims earlier this week.

It comes a month after Scotland Yard apologised to alleged victims for the distress they have suffered.

In a letter leaked to the BBC, the officer leading the investigation said she was "acutely aware the case is especially distressing to all those who have suffered".

"Not least due to the fact that the main suspect will now never directly face justice for his crimes and, for this, I am truly sorry," Detective Chief Superintendent Angela Craggs wrote.

Al-Fayed died in 2023 aged 94.

The Met is currently conducting an investigation into how it handled historical allegations of offending by the tycoon.

It will also look into any potential facilitators and enablers, and whether any misconduct or corruption occurred.

A spokesperson for the force said: "The live investigation into those who could have facilitated or enabled Mohamed al-Fayed's offending continues.

"The way the Met works has moved on immeasurably, and our teams have transformed the way we investigate rape and sexual offences.

open image in gallery The Met Police have revealed almost 150 people have contacted the force regarding the probe into the former Harrods owner ( PA Archive )

"We're working with partners across the criminal justice system to ensure that victim-survivors are at the heart of our response, with a greater focus on suspects and their offending.

"We continue to support all victims and we urge anyone with information, whether they were directly affected by Mohamed al-Fayed's actions, or aware of others who may have been involved or committed offences, to come forward.

"We cannot comment further at this time, but will provide an update as soon as we are able to and where this won't jeopardise criminal or other proceedings."

The force is expected to provide more written or video updates to victims over the coming months.

In November, it said detectives were investigating more than five people who may have facilitated the former Harrods boss in his alleged sexual abuse of dozens of women and girls.

They are looking at individuals surrounding the businessman who could have enabled him to commit crimes which are claimed to have spanned decades between 1977 and 2014.

The force is also facing allegations of police corruption, with The Guardian newspaper reporting that officers were accused of taking bribes to help him persecute staff and avoid accusations of abuse.

The Met said it has transformed the way it investigates rape and serious sexual offences and is doing more to put victim-survivors at the heart of its response to these crimes.

More than 100 survivors of alleged sexual abuse by Al-Fayed have entered Harrods' redress scheme, the department store said last month.