Brixton slasher who slit throat of random woman in series of knife attacks jailed

A knifeman armed with a makeshift blade has been jailed for life for a series of slasher attacks on strangers which culminated in the murder of a “kind-hearted” woman.

Johanita Kossiwa Dogbey, 31, had been walking alone in Stockwell Park Walk in Brixton on 1 May last year, when she was randomly approached from behind by Mohamed Nur, who attacked her in broad daylight.

Using a blade made from a pair of scissors, he cut her throat, causing fatal injuries and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Just two days previously, Nur had carried out three other attacks on strangers in south London, approaching them in quick succession at around 11.30pm last 29 April.

He pleaded guilty to Ms Dogbey’s murder and convicted of three charges of unlawful wounding, and has now been jailed for life with a minimum term of 32 years.

The first victim, Rebecca Wilkes, was approached from behind, grabbed and slashed on her right cheek, causing a 9cm cut.

The second victim, Tomasz Kmiecik, suffered a 15cm facial cut and the third victim, Katie Matthews, sustained a 6cm wound to her face.

Prosecutor Julian Evans KC told jurors: “In each case, the victim did nothing to confront or provoke the man who attacked them. Each victim was attacked without warning and for no apparent reason.

“In short, all three attacks were completely random. There is nothing to suggest that the man who carried out the attacks knew anything about any of three victims.”

Nur was arrested last May 2 after being stopped by police in Brixton High Street in possession of a weapon fashioned from a piece of broken mirror.

Judge Angela Rafferty KC said the murder was “random, vicious, horrific” and “without mercy”.

Addressing Nur despite his absence, she said: “You stabbed her three times in her neck causing the fatal wounds. You did not stop until she fell down.”

Referring to CCTV of the attack, she said: “It is a sickening piece of footage to view but it must have been more horrific for those present to witness.”

She added: “You have led a life dominated by drug use. You are a very dangerous man and the risk you pose is incalculable.”

Finding he was “extremely dangerous”, the judge said that if he had not been arrested, Nur would have struck again.

