Man charged with assisting Manchester synagogue attacker with reconnaissance

A man has been charged with assisting Manchester synagogue attacker Jihad Al-Shamie with earlier reconnaissance on a UK defence facility.

Mohammad Bashir, 31, was charged with four terrorism offences, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) announced on Thursday.

The assistance allegedly provided by Bashir was not in relation to the attack on the Heaton Park Synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester, on October 2, a spokesperson said.

Worshippers Melvin Cravitz and Adrian Daulby were killed after Syrian-born UK citizen Al-Shamie drove his Kia Picanto into the gates of the synagogue and then began attacking with a knife, wearing a fake suicide belt.

Bashir will also be prosecuted for sharing material online with intent to encourage acts of terrorism, the CPS said.

Chief crown prosecutor Frank Ferguson said: "Today, we have decided to prosecute Mohammad Bashir with terrorism offences - following a Counter Terrorism Policing North West investigation into his conduct linked to Jihad Al-Shamie.

open image in gallery Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester, where two people died in a terror attack ( Peter Byrne/PA )

"Our prosecutors have concluded that there is sufficient evidence to charge Mohammad Bashir with one offence of preparation of terrorist acts and three offences of sharing terrorist publications with Al-Shamie and others with the intent to encourage acts of terrorism."

Bashir is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday.

The British national, who police say has a self-defined ethnicity of British Pakistani, was arrested at Manchester Airport on November 27.

Assistant Chief Constable Rob Potts, who holds operational responsibility for Counter Terrorism Policing North West, said: "Following charging authority being granted by the CPS, this morning we have charged Mohammad Asim Bashir with a number of terrorism offences, including preparation for acts of terrorism.

"These charges aren't directly linked to the terrorist attack which took place at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue but have come as a result of inquiries conducted by our investigation team.

"Bashir has been released without charge in relation to the terrorist attack.

"However, he has been remanded in custody to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court tomorrow to face the charges authorised today.

"Our investigation into the attack remains live and I would continue to appeal to anyone with information that could potentially be of assistance to please come forward."

Al-Shamie, 35, was shot dead by armed police as he carried out his attack.