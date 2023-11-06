For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been found guilty of two counts of attempted murder after setting fire to two elderly worshippers who had left mosques in London and Edgbaston.

Mohammed Abbkr, 29, targeted Hashi Odowa, 82, and Mohammed Rayaz, 70, in separate attacks earlier this year.

He sprayed petrol on Mr Rayaz and left him “engulfed in flames from head to foot” because he did not speak Arabic, jurors were told.

Abbkr admitted being the person responsible for setting both men alight but had denied attempted murder and administering a destructive thing with intent to endanger life.

Jurors convicted Abbkr by majority 11-1 verdicts after deliberating for more than seven hours over two days.

The court heard Abbkr came to the UK from Sudan in 2017 and was granted asylum in 2019.

Judge Melbourne Inman KC, told the court after the verdicts that he wanted to hear further psychiatric evidence before considering a proposal to sentence Abbkr to a hospital order.

After his arrest, Abbkr was diagnosed as suffering from paranoid schizophrenia involving persecutory and religious delusions.

Abbkr was remanded in custody until a sentencing hearing on November 17.

