Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Thugs who used paving slab to batter a man with learning difficulties for £3 are jailed

Mohammed Ali and Umair Anys carried out the “sickening attack” on a terrified victim who spent time in a coma after being left for dead in the street

Adam Dutton
Monday 31 October 2022 14:00
(West Mids Police / SWNS)

Two muggers who used bricks and a paving slab to batter a man with learning difficulties to steal just £3 have been jailed for more than 23 years.

Mohammed Ali and Umair Anys carried out the “sickening attack” on the terrified victim who was left fighting for life in a coma after being left for dead in the street.

The man, in his 30s, was walking in Watery Lane in Caldmore, Walsall, West Mids., at about 10.45pm on June 18, 2020, when he was shoved to the ground.

Ali and Anys repeatedly kicked and punched him as he begged them to stop before hitting him with bricks and a paving slab.

A court heard the pair then rifled through his pockets and stole his phone, keys and £3 in coins.

Detectives trawled CCTV and spoke to witnesses to identified Anys, who was just 17, at the time of the attack and he was arrested a week later.

Recommended

In August 2020 West Midlands Police launched a manhunt to find Ali.

Four months later he was tracked down to Newquay in Cornwall where officers arrested him on December 9.

Ali, 27, and Anys, now aged 19, of both of Walsall, denied robbery but were found guilty after a ten day trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court earlier this year.

A third man was cleared of the charge.

Ali was jailed for 14 years and Anys sentenced to nine-and-a-half years.

The vulnerable victim, who has not been named, was left in a coma for three days following the attack.

He has recovered but has been left traumatised by the robbery and is too scared to go out on his own.

PC Jodie Allen said: “Ali and Anys carried out a sickening attack on a helpless man for the sake of a phone and few pounds.

“They ignored his cries for help and their vicious attack has left him and his family with scars that will never heal.

“We can’t accept violence like this on our streets and we will always pursue those who commit such awful crimes.”Two muggers who used bricks and a paving slab to batter a man with learning difficulties to steal just £3 have been jailed for more than 23 years.

Mohammed Ali and Umair Anys carried out the “sickening attack” on the terrified victim who was left fighting for life in a coma after being left for dead in the street.

The man, in his 30s, was walking in Watery Lane in Caldmore, Walsall, West Mids., at about 10.45pm on June 18, 2020, when he was shoved to the ground.

Ali and Anys repeatedly kicked and punched him as he begged them to stop before hitting him with bricks and a paving slab.

A court heard the pair then rifled through his pockets and stole his phone, keys and £3 in coins.

Detectives trawled CCTV and spoke to witnesses to identified Anys, who was just 17, at the time of the attack and he was arrested a week later.

In August 2020 West Midlands Police launched a manhunt to find Ali.

Four months later he was tracked down to Newquay in Cornwall where officers arrested him on December 9.

Ali, 27, and Anys, now aged 19, of both of Walsall, denied robbery but were found guilty after a ten day trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court earlier this year.

A third man was cleared of the charge.

Ali was jailed for 14 years and Anys sentenced to nine-and-a-half years.

The vulnerable victim, who has not been named, was left in a coma for three days following the attack.

He has recovered but has been left traumatised by the robbery and is too scared to go out on his own.

PC Jodie Allen said: “Ali and Anys carried out a sickening attack on a helpless man for the sake of a phone and few pounds.

“They ignored his cries for help and their vicious attack has left him and his family with scars that will never heal.

“We can’t accept violence like this on our streets and we will always pursue those who commit such awful crimes.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in