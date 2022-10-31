Thugs who used paving slab to batter a man with learning difficulties for £3 are jailed
Mohammed Ali and Umair Anys carried out the “sickening attack” on a terrified victim who spent time in a coma after being left for dead in the street
Two muggers who used bricks and a paving slab to batter a man with learning difficulties to steal just £3 have been jailed for more than 23 years.
Mohammed Ali and Umair Anys carried out the “sickening attack” on the terrified victim who was left fighting for life in a coma after being left for dead in the street.
The man, in his 30s, was walking in Watery Lane in Caldmore, Walsall, West Mids., at about 10.45pm on June 18, 2020, when he was shoved to the ground.
Ali and Anys repeatedly kicked and punched him as he begged them to stop before hitting him with bricks and a paving slab.
A court heard the pair then rifled through his pockets and stole his phone, keys and £3 in coins.
Detectives trawled CCTV and spoke to witnesses to identified Anys, who was just 17, at the time of the attack and he was arrested a week later.
In August 2020 West Midlands Police launched a manhunt to find Ali.
Four months later he was tracked down to Newquay in Cornwall where officers arrested him on December 9.
Ali, 27, and Anys, now aged 19, of both of Walsall, denied robbery but were found guilty after a ten day trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court earlier this year.
A third man was cleared of the charge.
Ali was jailed for 14 years and Anys sentenced to nine-and-a-half years.
The vulnerable victim, who has not been named, was left in a coma for three days following the attack.
He has recovered but has been left traumatised by the robbery and is too scared to go out on his own.
PC Jodie Allen said: “Ali and Anys carried out a sickening attack on a helpless man for the sake of a phone and few pounds.
“They ignored his cries for help and their vicious attack has left him and his family with scars that will never heal.
