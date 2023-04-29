Gang sets fire to Abbey Road sushi restaurant after threatening staff with knives

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Diners at a sushi house in Abbey Road were forced to flee after a gang threatened staff with knives and set fire to the restaurant.

Monak, a popular pan-Asian and sushi restaurant in St John’s Wood, was stormed by armed men at around 10.30pm on Friday night.

Witnesses told MyLondon the group was wearing masks and balaclavas and used "gasoline" to start a fire as diners fled.

Footage circulating on social media shows the restaurant in flames and smoke billowing out of its windows.

Metropolitan Police has launched an investigation and said the fire was extinguished with no reports of injuries.

In a statement on Instagram, Monak apologised to its customers who “had to witness this traumatic event”.

”We wanted to take a moment to address our customers who were present during the fire,” it said. “We are sorry that you had to witness this traumatic event, but we are grateful for your safety and cooperation during the evacuation.

“We are determined to rebuild our restaurant and continue to provide the food and experience that we know you love. Thank you for continuing to support us during this difficult time, and we look forward to welcoming you back soon.”

The statement added: “Thanks for our staff and security members who were present during the fire. Your professionalism and determination during this difficult situation were remarkable.

“We know that this has been a tough time for everyone, but your dedication to our business and community is truly appreciated. We look forward to working with you to rebuild our restaurant and continue to provide memorable experiences for our customers.”

A spokesman for Met Police said there have been no arrests.

The force said: “Police were called at around 10.30pm on Friday to reports that a number of males had entered a restaurant in Abbey Road, NW8, threatening staff with knives and starting a fire.

“The males made off prior to the arrival of police. The fire was extinguished and there were no reported injuries.

“An investigation is under way to identify and arrest those responsible, led by dedicated detectives from Central West CID.

“This will include analysis of all available CCTV among other lines of inquiry. There has been no arrest at this stage.”