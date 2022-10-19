Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Judge approves C-section for pregnant woman with mental health difficulties

Mrs Justice Morgan said medics can carry out a C-section without the woman’s approval – but only if she loses the capacity to make decisions herself.

Brian Farmer
Wednesday 19 October 2022 15:30
Doctors can carry out a caesarean section on a heavily pregnant woman with mental health difficulties without her approval if needed, a judge has ruled (Stock image/Natalya/Alamy/PA)
Doctors can carry out a caesarean section on a heavily pregnant woman with mental health difficulties without her approval if needed, a judge has ruled (Stock image/Natalya/Alamy/PA)

Doctors can carry out a caesarean section on a heavily pregnant woman with mental health difficulties without her approval if needed, a judge has ruled.

Mrs Justice Morgan approved an application by hospital bosses responsible for the woman’s care at a hearing in London’s Court of Protection, where issues relating to people who might lack the mental capacity to make decisions for themselves are sorted.

She was told the woman, who is in her 30s, has schizophrenia and cannot be legally identified in media reports of the case, currently has the mental capacity to make decisions for herself.

But doctors told the judge evidence shows she is likely to lose that capacity when she goes into labour.

Mrs Justice Morgan said doctors can carry out a C-section without the woman’s approval only if, in the assessment of specialists, she has lost that capacity.

The woman, when mentally capable, has previously expressed a preference for giving birth by C-section, the judge was told.

Bosses at the Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust and Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust have responsibility for the woman’s care and had asked the judge to decide what moves were in her best interests.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in