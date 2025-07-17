Ex-Tesco worker denies compiling kill list of ‘race traitor’ staff and customers

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A former Tesco worker caught buying a gun in an MI5 sting has denied compiling a kill list of colleagues and customers branded “race traitors”.

Alfie Coleman was aged 19 when he was arrested by counter terrorism police in a Morrisons car park, moments after picking up a Makarov pistol and ammunition on September 29, 2023.

On Thursday, prosecutor Nicholas De La Poer KC reminded Coleman of a list he had compiled of people who had “upset” him.

Individuals fell broadly into two categories – people he categorised as “undercover police officers” and “race traitors”, jurors heard.

Describing the annotated list, the prosecutor said “a very large number of people are the subject of a racial slur by you or described as race traitors”.

Coleman said: “I cannot remember what was going through my head. I cannot say what I meant when I wrote those words down.”

Referring to a colleague and her husband who appeared on the list, the prosecutor observed: “This is a white woman married to a person of non-white heritage and you have described her as a race traitor. This is someone who you worked with. Why did you describe her as a race traitor?”

Coleman said he could not remember.

Mr De La Poer went on: “Was that a list of people who you thought needed to be killed?”

The defendant replied: “No.”

Coleman said he understood “race traitor” to mean someone who was friends or in a relationship with a “non-white” person.

He added that he also included those in the “system” working against the interests of white people.

Referring to the defendant’s list, Mr De La Poer said: “Can we agree that none of the people you are describing as race traitors here fall into that category?

“They are not white people who are politicians who betrayed other white people because of their power. These are customers and colleagues at Tesco.”

Coleman replied: “I do not know specifically. They may not all have been where I worked. I cannot say any more other than that.”Judge Richard Marks KC asked the defendant to clarify his stance, saying: “Regardless of colour, if you co-operate with authorities and work in the Government you are a race traitor – people working for Government means doing something against white people?”

The defendant replied: “That’s the way I understood it, yeah.”

Mr De La Poer quizzed the defendant about his collection of extreme right-wing books including one Coleman had described as “captivating” and life-changing.

A chapter entitled “the day of the rope” detailed public hangings of people it described as “race traitors”, the court was told.

Coleman said he was not “specifically” interested in that part even though he had searched for artwork from the book and downloaded an image of a public hanging.

He denied he had read another book in his collection about a man who hunted down inter-race couples as “race traitors”.

The prosecutor suggested: “You were preparing to engage in illegal behaviour because you bought a firearm and so it’s not a case that you did not do things because they were illegal.”

The defendant replied: “I agree to a certain extent. There are a lot of reasons why I did it.”

Mr De La Poer asked: “In terms of publications likely to be of use to terrorists you know the explosive manuals were describing how a person might make a bomb, is that right?”

Coleman replied: “I did not read them. It is only through the process of the trial I have seen excerpts and screen shots.”

The defendant has accepted he had a large quantity of extreme right-wing material and has pleaded guilty to possessing 10 documents which contain information likely to be useful to terrorists.

Coleman, now aged 21, from Great Notley in Essex, has admitted attempting to possess both a firearm and ammunition but denies he was preparing for a terrorist attack.

The Old Bailey trial continues.