Mother accused of killing four-year-old son found stabbed in his cot sobs in court

A mother accused of killing her four-year-old son in a knife attack has broken down in tears in court.

Keziah Macharia, 41, is accused of murdering Kobi Macharia Dooly after he was found with multiple cuts in his cot.

On Thursday she appeared via video link from HMP Bronzefield women’s prison for a preliminary hearing at London’s Old Bailey. Friends and family of the boy attended the court hearing.

Judge Lynn Tayton set a timetable for the case with a plea and trial preparation hearing on 21 March. A trial before a High Court judge was provisionally scheduled to go on for up to 10 days from 4 November next year.

Macharia, dressed in a grey sweatshirt, spoke only to confirm her name and date of birth then sobbed throughout the rest of the hearing as prosecutor Louise Oakley outlined details of the case.

Kobi Macharia Dooly was found with knife injuries at his home in Hackney (Family handout/Met Police/PA) (PA Wire)

On the evening of 20 December, police had been alerted to concerns for Kobi’s welfare by his father, Ben Dooly, who had split up with the defendant about a year before.

Within minutes of the 999 call, officers forced their way into the defendant’s home in Hackney, east London, at 10.59pm.

They found Kobi lying in his cot with a number of sharp force injuries. He was taken to the Royal London Hospital where he died at 16 minutes past midnight on 21 December.

Macharia was arrested at the address and charged with murder on 22 December.

While a cause of death has yet to be confirmed, it is believed Kobi died from sharp force injuries, including one to the front of the neck and another to the upper left chest.

Forensic officers at a property on Montague Road in Dalston, east London, where the four-year-old died (PA)

At the conclusion of the short hearing, Judge Tayton remanded the mother into custody.

Kobi’s father Mr Dooly previously paid tribute to the youngster, saying: “With heavy hearts we bid farewell to Kobi, you will be so dearly missed.

“The joy and laughter you brought to the world has been taken far too soon. We will be thinking of you day and night for eternity until we meet you again.

“The family would like to acknowledge and appreciate all messages of support. Please respect our family privacy at this very difficult time.”