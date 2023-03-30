Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Mother pleads not guilty to murdering her two young sons

The brothers were last seen alive on the afternoon of December 15 last year.

Emily Pennink
Thursday 30 March 2023 14:38
Police officers in Cornwallis Road, Dagenham, east London (PA)
Police officers in Cornwallis Road, Dagenham, east London (PA)
(PA Wire)

A mother has pleaded not guilty to murdering her two young sons.

Kara Alexander, 45, is charged over the deaths of Marley Thomas, five, and Elijah Thomas, two.

The brothers were last seen alive on the afternoon of December 15 last year.

The next afternoon, police officers were called after the children’s father became concerned for their welfare.

He forced entry to their home in Cornwallis Road, Dagenham, and found the boys lifeless.

The ambulance service attended and confirmed the children were dead.

The defendant was allegedly found in a nearby garden, and detained by police.

On Thursday, Alexander appeared at the Old Bailey for a plea hearing before Judge Richard Marks KC.

She denied two charges of murder on or before December 16 last year.

Alexander, who is in custody, is due to stand trial at the Old Bailey from July 10.

The judge set a further pre-trial hearing for May 18.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in