West Mercia Police has launched a murder investigation after a woman and her 11-month-old daughter died in a two-vehicle crash involving a lorry.

Officers said the collision happened on the A41 between Newport and Tern Hill, near Lavender Cottage, North Shropshire, at around 1am on Tuesday morning.

The 35-year-old woman and her daughter, who were travelling in a grey Ford Focus, died at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said it sent multiple resources to the scene, including three ambulances and three doctors.

A spokeswoman said: "The two occupants of the car - a woman and a young child - were in a critical condition.

"Crews worked quickly as a team to provide advanced trauma care with assistance from police and fire colleagues.

"Tragically, despite the best efforts of everyone, nothing could be done to save the woman and child and they were both confirmed deceased on scene.

"The driver of the HGV, a man, was assessed by ambulance staff but didn’t require hospital treatment and was discharged on scene."

Officers said the victims’ next-of-kin have been informed but formal identification has not yet taken place.

The force has urged anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident or who may have captured the vehicles on dashcam footage to contact them.

Detectives say they are not looking to identify any suspects but are appealing to anyone who might have information about the crash to contact them.

