Mother charged with murder of three-year-old son in Durham
The three-year-old died after being taken to the hospital
A mother has been charged with the murder of her three-year-old son, police have said.
Christina Robinson, 28, will appear before Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court charged with the murder of Dwelaniyah Robinson, and a charge of child neglect.
Durham Police said emergency services were called to a house in Bracken Court, in Ushaw Moor, Durham on 5 November.
The boy was taken by ambulance to the University Hospital of North Durham, but he could not be saved.
The force said a police presence will remain at the scene while inquiries continue.
A NEAS spokesperson said: “We were called to a private address in Ushaw Moor, County Durham at 4:10pm on Saturday 5 November. We sent one clinical team leader, one specialist paramedic and two emergency ambulances. We requested support from Great North Air Ambulance (GNAAS).”
A spokeswoman for GNAAS said: “Our critical care team were activated at 4:16pm to reports of a medical incident in Ushaw Moor. They arrived on scene at 4:31pm and two of our doctors and a paramedic worked alongside the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) to assess and treat a patient.”
More follows...
