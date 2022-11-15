Mother charged with murder of three-year-old son in Durham

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A mother has been charged with the murder of her three-year-old son, police have said.

Christina Robinson, 28, will appear before Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court charged with the murder of Dwelaniyah Robinson, and a charge of child neglect.

Durham Police said emergency services were called to a house in Bracken Court, in Ushaw Moor, Durham on 5 November.

The boy was taken by ambulance to the University Hospital of North Durham, but he could not be saved.

The force said a police presence will remain at the scene while inquiries continue.

A NEAS spokesperson said: “We were called to a private address in Ushaw Moor, County Durham at 4:10pm on Saturday 5 November. We sent one clinical team leader, one specialist paramedic and two emergency ambulances. We requested support from Great North Air Ambulance (GNAAS).”

A spokeswoman for GNAAS said: “Our critical care team were activated at 4:16pm to reports of a medical incident in Ushaw Moor. They arrived on scene at 4:31pm and two of our doctors and a paramedic worked alongside the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) to assess and treat a patient.”

