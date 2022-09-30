Jump to content

Mother denies manslaughter and neglect of three-year-old son Olabisi Abubakar

Olabisi Abubakar will go on trial at Cardiff Crown Court next year.

Bronwen Weatherby
Friday 30 September 2022 13:12
A mother has denied the neglect and manslaughter of her three-year-old son (Matthew Horwood/Alamy/PA)

A mother has denied the neglect and manslaughter of her three-year-old son.

Olabisi Abubakar, 41, from Cardiff, appeared via video link at Cardiff Crown Court on Friday.

Abubakar is charged with the manslaughter of Taiwo Abubakar, who was found dead at home on June 29 2020.

During the hearing she pleaded not guilty to killing Taiwo between June 1 and 30.

She also pleaded not guilty to two counts of child cruelty and neglect of a person under the age of 16 years.

The defendant, who has been sectioned under the Mental Health Act, was ordered to remain living at a hospital facility in South Wales.

The case was adjourned until December 16 when a directions hearing will be held.

A four-week trial is set to take place from April 18 2023.

