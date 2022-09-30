Mother denies manslaughter and neglect of three-year-old son Olabisi Abubakar

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A mother has denied the neglect and manslaughter of her three-year-old son.

Olabisi Abubakar, 41, from Cardiff, appeared via video link at Cardiff Crown Court on Friday.

Abubakar is charged with the manslaughter of Taiwo Abubakar, who was found dead at home on June 29 2020.

During the hearing she pleaded not guilty to killing Taiwo between June 1 and 30.

She also pleaded not guilty to two counts of child cruelty and neglect of a person under the age of 16 years.

The defendant, who has been sectioned under the Mental Health Act, was ordered to remain living at a hospital facility in South Wales.

The case was adjourned until December 16 when a directions hearing will be held.

A four-week trial is set to take place from April 18 2023.