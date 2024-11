Mother accused of squeezing baby to death cleared of murder

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A mother accused of squeezing her baby to death has been cleared of murder.

Laura Langley, 38, was alleged to have killed seven-week-old daughter Edith who collapsed at the family home in Blackpool, Lancashire, in the early hours of November 20 2020.

Ms Langley had called 999 after Edith stopped breathing and paramedics arrived within minutes to the address in Belgrave Road, Marton, and took over chest compressions.

Efforts to revive her continued at Blackpool Victoria Hospital but she was pronounced dead shortly after.

Ms Langley was charged with murder after it was discovered Edith had sustained 33 rib fractures.

Prosecutors offered no evidence at Preston Crown Court after two leading experts in pathology and bone health said Edith’s injuries were consistent with resuscitation methods used at the hospital, the Daily Mail reported.

Ms Langley went on trial in October last year accused of murder and child cruelty before a jury was discharged so that the expert evidence could be reviewed.

On Monday, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) dropped the case before the start of a scheduled retrial.

A CPS spokeswoman said: “This is a deeply tragic case at the heart of which is the death of seven-week-old Edith.

“In every case we keep the evidence under review throughout the criminal process and if new facts emerge we take these into consideration.

“We took the decision to prosecute this case based on expert evidence.

“Following a review of new, additional expert evidence, we have concluded there is no longer a reasonable prospect of securing a conviction. On that basis it was right for us to end the proceedings.”