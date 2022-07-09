Jump to content
Mother and daughter, 7, sexually assaulted on way home from school after man followed them

Police appealing for witnesses after woman and child were approached in broad daylight

Chiara Giordano
Saturday 09 July 2022 14:45
<p>Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident in Coventry </p>

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident in Coventry

(Google street view)

A mother and her young daughter were sexually assaulted while walking home from school.

The woman and her seven-year-old child were followed by a man who then tried to touch them both inappropriately.

The incident took place on Knight Avenue in the Stoke area of Coventry at about 3.30pm on Tuesday.

The mother and daughter managed to get to safety before calling police, according to CoventryLive.

There have been no arrests and West Midlands Police continues to investigate.

The force has asked anyone who may have information to come forward.

A police spokesperson said in a statement: “We’re investigating a sexual assault which happened around 3.30pm on Tuesday 5 July on Knight Avenue in Coventry.

“A mother and her seven-year-old daughter were followed by man who attempted to inappropriately touch them.

“Anyone with information is urged to contact us via Live Chat on our website quoting 20/617960/22.”

