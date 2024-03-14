Mother accused of murdering three-year-old denies he was an ‘inconvenience’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A mother accused of murdering her three-year-old son has denied that he was an “inconvenience” and that she lost her temper with him before violently shaking him.

Christina Robinson, 30, who denies murder and child neglect following the death of her son Dwelaniyah at the family home at Bracken Court, Ushaw Moor, Durham, in November 2022, was being cross-examined at Newcastle Crown Court.

The defendant, who is a follower of the Black Hebrew Israelites religion, has told the jury that prior to his death, she hit him with a bamboo garden cane as a “correction” for playing with his food.

She explained she was following a YouTube video about the religion which talked about the Bible encouraging the use of the rod for discipline.

But she has denied violently shaking him, causing a fatal brain injury, claiming he collapsed while eating.

She is also accused of deliberately scalding the little boy’s legs and buttocks in extremely hot water as a punishment for soiling himself, around three weeks before his death.

Richard Wright KC, prosecuting, pointed out that she took 19 minutes to call 999 after her son collapsed on November 5.

He said that before contacting the emergency services, she first telephoned her husband who was working away, and conducted two internet searches on what to do.

Robinson said she was still able to attend to her son, clearing his airway and putting him in the recovery position, before she dialled 999.

Mr Wright said Robinson shook Dwelaniyah after losing her temper, adding: “You had had enough of that little boy who was an inconvenience to you.”

She replied: “Not at all, he was never an inconvenience.”

Mr Wright suggested she delayed calling 999 because she was trying to hide the fact she had burned her son previously, and shook him on the day he died.

He said to her: “Even when he was dying, you put yourself first.”

She replied: “That’s not why I didn’t call 999. It was a heated situation.”

The trial continues.