Mother screamed in horror when she found two-year-old son dead, trial told

A court has been told of the moment a mother screamed in horror after she found her son dead in her ex-partner’s home.

Lukasz Czapla is on trial at the High Court in Edinburgh accused of murdering his two-year-old son Julius at a property in the Muirhouse area of the city on November 20 or 21, 2020.

Neighbour Tracy Stirling told the court she was in bed on November 21 when she heard noise outside her house which was getting louder, and she went out to see what was happening.

Ms Stirling, fellow neighbour Joanne Gorrie and Julius’s mother Patrycja Szczesniak were then standing outside the door to Czapla’s home.

After Ms Szczesniak looked through the letter box and banged on the door, 41-year-old Czapla opened the door.

Ms Stirling, 44, told the court: “He had blood around his nose.

“I could smell alcohol. I don’t know if he was maybe drunk. His eyes looked like they were rolling a bit.”

After Ms Szczesniak and Czapla had a discussion in their native Polish, Ms Stirling told the court the door was pushed shut before it was reopened moments later.

Then next thing she comes out saying 'he’s killed my baby, he’s killed my baby' Tracy Stirling, trial witness

She said: “Patrycja was at the door asking me to come in. I didn’t go right in, just put my foot in the door so Lukasz couldn’t shut the door again.

“She goes walking to the bottom of the hall, turns right, and lets out a big scream like she knew there was something wrong.

“Then next thing she comes out saying ‘he’s killed my baby, he’s killed my baby’.”

Questioned by prosecutor Alan Cameron, Ms Stirling said she called 999 and Czapla left and drove away.

Ms Stirling also told the court that in September 2020, she asked Czapla, who was working as an IT technician at Fife College, and Ms Szczesniak to her property as part of her partner’s birthday celebrations.

She told the jury: “He said ‘not with her any more, she’s a bitch, ever since having baby it’s caused problems’.”

Czapla denies murder. He offered to plead guilty to the lesser charge of culpable homicide but it was not accepted by the Crown.

Iain McSporran QC, defending, called for a “special defence” which states the accused was suffering from diminished responsibility at the time of his son’s death.

Czapla faces nine other charges against him, including drink-driving, drug possession and having an air weapon. He denies all charges.

The trial, before Lord Beckett, continues.