Mother jailed for life after murdering boyfriend at New Year’s Eve party
Hannah Sindrey, 24, stabbed Paul Fletcher , 31, to death at her flat in Rayleigh, Essex, in the early hours of January 1, 2021.
A mother who stabbed to death her boyfriend at a New Year’s Eve party while six children were in the flat has been jailed for life for his murder.
Hannah Sindrey, 24, was convicted of the murder of 31-year-old Paul Fletcher at her flat in Worcester Drive, Rayleigh, following a trial at Basildon Crown Court, Essex Police said.
She was sentenced at the same court on Friday and must serve at least 14 years and five months before she can be considered for parole, the force said.
Prosecutor Christine Agnew QC told the trial that Mr Fletcher took Sindrey’s phone, and one belonging to her friend Kelly Blackwell, after taking cocaine and becoming paranoid that Sindrey may have been cheating on him.
Police said Mr Fletcher, known as Dod, was stabbed in the chest in the fracas that broke out in the early hours of New Year’s Day in 2021.
Sindrey’s two children and 26-year-old Miss Blackwell’s four children were in the flat at the time.
The force said Miss Blackwell, of Retort Close, Southend was cleared of murder.
In a statement released through police, Mr Fletcher’s family said they were “heartbroken” by his death.
Senior investigating officer Julie Gowen, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “This has been a challenging and intensive investigation as my team tirelessly pieced together the hours and minutes which led up to the death of Mr Fletcher in the early hours of New Year’s Day.
“Sindrey’s actions have not only destroyed the lives of Paul’s family and friends, but also her own family.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.