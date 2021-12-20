The mother of four twin boys killed in a house fire after being left home alone has said she will “never get over” their deaths.

The four boys, Kyson and Bryson, 4, and Leyton and Logan, 3, were pulled from their burning home in Sutton before being taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead last week.

A woman has since been arrested on suspicion of child neglect. The 27-year-old was released on police bail until mid-January.

The London Fire Brigade, which is still investigating the cause of the fire, confirmed the boys were found alone in the property when crews entered to tackle the blaze.

Speaking to The Times, the boys’ mother, Deveca Rose, 27, said that she would “never get over” the deaths of her sons, who she describes as her “world”.

She said: “Bryson, Kyson, Logan and Leyton were my boys, they were my babies, they were my life, they were my world.

“They were my heart; they were my soul, they were everything. Everything feels so surreal. I can’t function.

“I can’t get over it, I’ll never get over it.”

Ms Rose also spoke to the newspaper about the criticism she had received in the media following the blaze. She said: “It’s so hard hearing all the stuff in the media and people questioning my love and all the fake stories.”

“My boys loved to dance and sing and make silly videos, they loved to eat and climb and go to the park, they loved to be with their great-grandparents and do art and baking,” she added.

“They lit up everybody’s world and I will always be sorry that they went so soon. They had so much planned and now they’re gone. I wake up and I look at their Christmas tree and I look at their clothes, their Liverpool kit, their Cocomelon dressing gowns, their drawings.

“I’m so grateful for everyone who was a part of their life who [has] been sharing memories and keeping me together.

“They will never be here again and I will live with that for the rest of my life.”

The NHS carer told The Times she was not able to discuss last Thursday’s events due to the continuing investigation by police and firefighters.

The boys’ father, Dalton Hoath, 28, added: “They were bright, caring, loveable boys, but most of all sons, brothers, grandsons, great-grandsons, nephews and cousins.”

Their grandfather, Jason Hoath, 51, deputy safety officer at AFC Wimbledon football club, added: “Everyone was looking forward to Christmas and after the holidays in the New Year the boys were going to their first game.

“I have some wonderful memories of us playing football in the summer with the boys in their England shirts as we watched the Euros. We had some lovely parties together.”

Chief Superintendent Dave Stringer, commander for Croydon, Bromley and Sutton Police, said: “Local detectives continue to investigate and will be working with colleagues from the London Fire Brigade to determine what caused the fire and to investigate any other relevant matters.”