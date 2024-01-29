Emma Caldwell murder trial: Mother tells of last meeting with her daughter

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The mother of Emma Caldwell became emotional as she told a murder trial of the last time they saw each other before her daughter was found dead.

Margaret Caldwell, 76, said her daughter seemed “nervous” and “agitated” when she last saw her on April 3 2005 – two days before Miss Caldwell is alleged to have been murdered.

Iain Packer, 50, is on trial at the High Court in Glasgow accused of murdering sex worker Ms Caldwell, 27, in 2005, and faces 46 charges including of sex crimes as well as abduction and assault.

He denies all the charges against him, and has lodged special defences of incrimination, consent, defence of another and self-defence.

Giving evidence, Mrs Caldwell said Emma, her youngest daughter, turned to heroin to cope with losing her older sister, Karen, in 1998.

The Mother-of-three said the family had a “very happy childhood” in Cardross, Argyll and Bute, but when Karen died, she said she felt she was “selfish” in trying to cope with her own grief, and “let my family suffer”.

She said Miss Caldwell, who was 20 at the time of the bereavement, later disclosed that she was in a relationship with a man and had started using drugs, then moved in with him in Govan, Glasgow in 2002.

Mrs Caldwell told the court she and husband William were “naive” and did not understand the finances involved in addiction, but saw Miss Caldwell twice a week in Glasgow, and spoke on the phone every day.

She was agitated in some way - normally we would sit in the car and speak for ages. She wanted me to park right at the door. We used to sit and speak about things, but she started to want to be parked at the front door Margaret Caldwell, victim's mother

On April 3 2005, the pair met to buy daffodils and a card for Miss Caldwell’s grandmother’s birthday – however, when attempts were made to get in touch by phone to rearrange the next meeting, there was no response.

Mrs Caldwell said: “She told me she had met someone and and told them how much she missed her sister and how bad it was for her, he then said he knew something that could help with that. I think that was heroin.”

She described a routine of doing washing and buying food for Emma, which was taken in turns by the couple, who met Miss Caldwell at Inglefield Hostel Govanhill, where she lived for about 18 months.

Mrs Caldwell said: “There was a weekly routine, my husband would go on Wednesday and top up her telephone, buy her something to eat, and collect her washing and bring it home.

“On a Sunday I would go and visit, take back her clean washing and get snacks and sit with her for a few hours. We never missed it and she phoned every day.”

She said she was “overjoyed” that Miss Caldwell planned to go to rehab but said the family were “naive” about drugs, the court heard.

Mrs Caldwell added: “We didn’t realise, we were naive, we didn’t know how much these things cost.”

The last time they saw each other, Miss Caldwell “seemed a bit nervous”, her mother told the court.

They went shopping and ate in McDonalds but, rather than sit in the car and chat, Miss Caldwell asked to be dropped off at the hostel door, the court heard.

Mrs Caldwell said: “She was agitated in some way – normally we would sit in the car and speak for ages.

“She wanted me to park right at the door. We used to sit and speak about things, but she started to want to be parked at the front door.”

She recalled that Miss Caldwell said: “Bye mum, phone you Monday or Tuesday.”

The next meeting was due to take place on April 6, but the couple were unable to make contact with their daughter.

Mrs Caldwell told the court: “Yes, we did try on the Tuesday. There was no reply, my husband wanted to change the day from the Tuesday to the Wednesday.

“He wanted to let her know but there was no reply. There was no reply on Thursday, no reply on Friday.”

She added: “We never heard again.”

As well as alerting the hostel and police, the couple launched a search around Glasgow.

Mrs Caldwell said: “We spent hours and hours every day looking for her, sometimes we thought we saw her in the distance but it was someone else. We did not know what else to do.”

Advocate depute Richard Goddard said: “On May 8 2005, did you receive news Emma had been found deceased in a remote area of woodland, Limefield Woods, South Lanarkshire?”

Mrs Caldwell said: “Yes”, and added there was “no connection whatsoever” for the family.

The trial continues in front of Judge Lord Beckett.