Mother remanded in custody after being charged with murder of toddler daughter

A 42-year-old woman has been remanded in custody after appearing in court charged with the murder of her two-year-old daughter who died after being found in a pond.

Alice Mackey, of Oakhanger, Hampshire, spoke only to confirm her name, address and date of birth during the short hearing at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court.

She is charged in connection with the death of Annabel Mackey who went missing from her home in Forge Road, Kingsley, Bordon, Hampshire, on September 10 2023.

The youngster was found a short time later at Kingsley Pond and was taken to hospital in a serious condition but died the following afternoon.

Mackey, who was wearing a pink hoody and jeans while being flanked by a single security officer, was remanded in custody to appear at Winchester Crown Court on Friday, March 7.

Her parents sat in the public gallery during the short hearing.

The court heard that Mackey was charged with the murder of Annabel at an address in Kingsley on September 11 2023.

District Judge Stephen Apted told Mackey: “That’s a charge that can only be dealt with in the crown court so I am going to send your case to Winchester Crown Court.

“This court is prohibited from hearing any bail applications so I will remand you in custody to your appearance at the crown court.”

In a statement released through police, Annabel’s father said: “Annabel was a beautiful, positive and very happy little girl.

“She had an incredibly pure and caring nature that we miss so much. She loved story time, dogs and her dolly.

“She enjoyed singing songs and nursery rhymes and had a very sweet tooth.”

He continued: “Annabel loved to laugh, she brought so much happiness into our lives. She was dearly loved by her family and friends.

“Thank you to everyone who was a positive influence in her life. Please continue Annabel’s legacy by remembering her and caring for others as much as she did.

“The world needs more people like Annabel to spread positivity and kindness.

“Annabel, I love you so much, you are a shining star and you will be loved forever x.”