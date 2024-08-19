Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Mother who cares for disabled son avoids jail after charging police officers

Kelly Wildego, 41, received a four-month suspended sentence after admitting assaulting an emergency worker.

Ted Hennessey
Monday 19 August 2024 13:58
Kelly Wildego during a demonstration in Whitehall, London (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Kelly Wildego during a demonstration in Whitehall, London (Jordan Pettitt/PA) (PA Wire)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

A full-time carer for her disabled son has avoided jail after charging at police officers and calling them “c****” during a protest in Whitehall last month.

Kelly Wildego, 41, of Greenwich, wept in the dock at Inner London Crown Court on Monday as she received a four-month suspended sentence after admitting assaulting an emergency worker.

Alex Agbamu, prosecuting, said “members and supporters of far-right organisations” took part in the protest on July 31.

Wildego shouted at officers “you’re all a bunch of f****** c****” and “you should be ashamed of yourselves”, before rushing at them saying “f****** take me” after most of the violence had stopped at around 8.45pm, the prosecutor said.

Video footage, played to the court, showed her being handcuffed on the ground.

Mr Agbamu said this happened in “isolation” to the earlier disorder and “without explanation”.

The prosecutor told the court that during a police interview, Wildego admitted her conduct and expressed remorse.

Judge Freya Newbery handed Wildego a suspended sentence because she is a full-time carer for her 13-year-old son, who has learning difficulties.

The judge said Wildego was “nasty” towards officers who were “just doing their job”.

She went on: “You’re not the sort of person who usually acts like that.”

Joseph Lord, defending, said that Wildego, who is “wholly ashamed” of her actions, got herself arrested to be with her husband, who was earlier detained by police.

Wildego was also ordered to pay £200 towards prosecution costs and must observe an electronically monitored curfew between 8pm and 6am for eight weeks.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in