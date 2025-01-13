Mother of woman who took own life brands daughter’s abuser ‘a monster’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The mother of a woman who took her own life after suffering prolonged domestic violence has branded her daughter’s abuser “a monster”.

Angela Dawes told journalists in a statement outside Preston Crown Court that she wished she could bring Kiena Dawes back and tell her “it’s OK, you’re safe now”.

Kiena, 23, left a note saying, “Ryan Wellings killed me”, before leaving their nine-month-old daughter with a friend and taking her own life on a railway line on July 22 2022.

Wellings, 30, was found guilty of assault and prolonged domestic violence towards his partner, but cleared of her manslaughter after a six-week trial at Preston Crown Court.

He was the first defendant to face trial for the unlawful killing of his partner after her suicide following domestic violence.

Speaking on the court steps on Monday, Angela Dawes said: “I’m finding it almost impossible to put into words how big of an impact losing Kiena has been.

“Kiena was a rare gem. She brought so much love and kindness to this world, into everyone who loved her. She was an extremely beautiful girl and was quite truly the sweetest, kindest and gentlest person I have ever known.

“Kiena is missed so very much, every second of every day. Her baby girl was brought to my home a few hours after Kiena was found and has been in my full-time care ever since that tragic day.

“And I honestly cannot put into words how much it breaks my heart that her beautiful baby girl doesn’t have a mummy here because of that monster.

“I’ll never forget the day when three CID officers came to my door shortly after I lost Kiena.

“I truly hope no other young lady or child has to go through what he did to my daughter and her baby and I just wish with all my heart that I could bring her back and say, ‘It’s OK. You’re safe now’.

“Although a manslaughter conviction has not been achieved today, the convictions of controlling and coercive behaviour and assault clearly demonstrates the perpetrators of domestic abuse will be held to account and in prison for what they have done.”

Jurors heard Ms Dawes, a hairdresser from Fleetwood in Lancashire, had suffered two years of violence and abuse at the hands of Wellings.

She had been diagnosed with an emotionally unstable personality disorder, resulting in increased impulsivity, poor self-esteem and difficulty in relationships, a condition allegedly exploited by the defendant.

Kiena had attempted to take her own life in the past, before her relationship with Wellings.

Bubbly and happy-go-lucky, she had been “swept off her feet” after meeting Wellings, a landscape gardener from Bispham, who had a previous conviction for battering his ex-partner, mother of his twin girls.

Wellings had Ms Dawes’ name and face tattooed on his body within a week of meeting, and proposed marriage within three months.

But Ms Dawes later said her “fairy tale” turned into a “nightmare” with Wellings, who had a vicious temper and regularly enjoyed cocaine and drink binges.

Described by prosecutor Paul Greaney KC as an “entitled, aggressive bully” and by Ms Dawes’ friends as a “horrible little bastard” with a jealous streak, he did not like being answered back to.

His abuse of Ms Dawes included regular slapping and “ragging” by her hair and threats to use a drill to take out her teeth, and “make her look like Katie Piper” by throwing acid in her face.

He was unable to hold down work, securing and leaving 22 jobs and draining her of money while she worked two jobs. Wellings claimed £15,000 in Covid loans during lockdown which he spent on hotels, £1,800 golf clubs and drugs.

After she became pregnant, Wellings gave her a black eye and began criticising her weight, calling her a “fat little bitch” while contacting sex workers online.

Friends and her mother warned Ms Dawes to “run a mile” from “toxic” Wellings, but a pattern developed of break-up and make-up, as he made excuses for his behaviour.

The end. I fought hard, I fought long. I went through pain no-one could imagine. I was murdered. Ryan Wellings killed me. He ruined every bit of strength I had left. I had dreams. I had a future at one point. That was taken away from me Kiena Dawes’ suicide note, which was read to jurors

More than once, police were called, but Wellings threatened Ms Dawes that she would have their daughter taken off them if she told them what was happening, so she declined to help prosecute him.

Paul Greaney KC, prosecuting, read Ms Dawes’ suicide note to jurors: “The end. I fought hard, I fought long. I went through pain no-one could imagine.

“I was murdered. Ryan Wellings killed me. He ruined every bit of strength I had left. I had dreams. I had a future at one point. That was taken away from me.”

Wellings admitted getting “heavy-handed” with Ms Dawes, but tried to claim any injuries she suffered were accidental or as a result of him trying to restrain her.

A final battering “broke” Ms Dawes, leaving her needing hospital treatment. This time she did make a statement to police and her tormentor was arrested.

He then broke his bail conditions but was not locked up, leaving Ms Dawes feeling let down by police. Four days later she took her own life.

Three Lancashire Police officers are facing disciplinary hearings over the case.

Wellings will be sentenced on Thursday.

Only one other defendant has been convicted in such circumstances before, Nicholas Allen, who admitted before his trial in 2017 the manslaughter of his partner, Justene Reece.

From 2020-2023, 723 domestic abuse-related deaths were identified by police in England and Wales, of which 216 were suspected victim suicides, one study found.

– Samaritans are available on 116 123 or at www.samaritans.org/how-we-can-help/contact-samaritan/