Mother admits manslaughter of five-week-old son after paracetamol death

A teenage mother has admitted to the manslaughter of her five-week-old son.

Ellie Jacobs, 19, admitted killing Archie Jacobs as well as child cruelty when she appeared at Luton Crown Court on Wednesday, according to Northamptonshire Police.

Archie died in hospital after entering cardiac arrest in Whitfield Road, Biddlesden, Buckinghamshire, on June 5 2020, with a post-mortem finding his cause of death to be acute paracetamol toxicity.

I am pleased that Ellie Jacobs finally accepted responsibility for causing Archie’s death and for the significant injuries to Archie which he received in the days leading up to his death. DCI Will Crowther

Jacobs, of Moor Road, Rushden, Northamptonshire, was arrested by Thames Valley Police (TVP) in October last year and was later charged with murder, but has now admitted the lesser charge of manslaughter.

She will be sentenced at the same court on May 24.

Detective Chief Inspector Will Crowther of TVP’s Major Crime Unit said: “This is a very sad case, where a five-week-old boy lost his life.

“I am pleased that Ellie Jacobs finally accepted responsibility for causing Archie’s death and for the significant injuries to Archie which he received in the days leading up to his death.

“I am hoping this guilty plea will help the rest of Archie’s family move forward following these tragic circumstances.”