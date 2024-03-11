Mother charged with newborn baby’s murder in Coventry
Woman, 21, charged with murder after baby discovered by police at property near city centre
A mother has been charged with the murder of her newborn baby in Coventry.
Police officers discovered the baby on Wednesday at a property in Raglan Street, near Coventry city centre.
The child is believed to have been just a few days old.
A 21-year-old woman was charged with murder, West Midlands Police said.
Named as Jia Xin Teo, she appeared before Conventry Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, police said.
She was remanded to appear before Warwick Crown Court on Monday.
While a post-mortem examination has been carried out, the results were inconclusive.
Further tests will be carried out to establish the cause of the baby’s death, according to police.
