Mother charged with newborn baby’s murder in Coventry

A mother has been charged with the murder of her newborn baby in Coventry.

Police officers discovered the baby on Wednesday at a property in Raglan Street, near Coventry city centre.

The child is believed to have been just a few days old.

A 21-year-old woman was charged with murder, West Midlands Police said.

Named as Jia Xin Teo, she appeared before Conventry Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, police said.

She was remanded to appear before Warwick Crown Court on Monday.

While a post-mortem examination has been carried out, the results were inconclusive.

Further tests will be carried out to establish the cause of the baby’s death, according to police.

A map showing the location of where the baby’s body was found ( The Independent)

West Midlands Police said in a statement: “A woman has been charged with the murder of her new-born baby in Coventry. We discovered the baby – believed to be just a few days old – at an address in Raglan Street on Wednesday (6 March).

“A post-mortem took place but was inconclusive. Further tests will be carried out to establish the cause of the baby’s death. Jia Xin Teo, aged 21, was charged with murder and she appeared before Coventry Magistrates Court on Saturday.

“She was remanded to appear before Warwick Crown Court today (11 March).”