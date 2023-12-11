Mother charged with manslaughter over children’s fire deaths granted bail

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A woman has been granted conditional bail after appearing in court charged with four counts of manslaughter after her two sets of twin sons were killed in a fire in south London in 2021.

Deveca Rose, of Wallington, Sutton, is also accused of child abandonment contrary to the Children and Young Persons Act 1933.

Dressed in black, the 29-year-old appeared at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Monday, where she gave no indication of pleas.

Her four children, Leyton and Logan Hoath, three, and Kyson and Bryson Hoath, four, died after a fire at a property in Collingwood Road, Sutton, at about 7pm on December 16 2021.

District judge Sarah Turnock added conditions to Rose’s bail and sent the case to the Old Bailey, where the defendant will be due to attend a plea and trial preparation hearing on January 8 next year.

The judge told Rose: “You are charged with very serious offences and if you were found guilty of any or all of these offences … it is likely you would go to prison for a significant period of time.”

Rose, who attended court with family members, was twice asked by the judge to look at her while she was speaking to her.

Firefighters in breathing apparatus entered the mid-terrace house during the “intense blaze” in December 2021, removed the brothers and gave them CPR before they were taken to two south London hospitals where they were pronounced dead.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: “Officers understand the significant impact on the local community following this devastating incident, and they would like to reassure people that this extremely complex investigation continues, supported by partner agencies including the Crown Prosecution Service and London Fire Brigade.

“It is imperative that no material or comments are published or shared online that could prejudice future court proceedings.”

In a statement given to MailOnline after the fire, Dalton Hoath, the father of the boys, said: “Myself and my family are utterly devastated by this tragic loss.

“They were bright, caring, loveable boys, but most of all sons, brothers, grandsons, great-grandsons, nephews and cousins.

“We would like to thank all the emergency services who did so much to try and save our boys, and also the local community who have come together at this difficult time.”

In a post on Facebook in 2021, their paternal grandfather, Jason Hoath, wrote: “I am devastated to say that the horrendous house fire that took place in Sutton last night leading to four children loosing (sic) their life’s (sic) were my amazing smart and beautiful grandsons.

“(They were) taken too soon they will always be in our hearts and thoughts.

“Boys I love you forever. Grandad xxx”