Teenager pleads guilty to plotting gun attack and travelling to Somalia

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A teenager from Lancashire has pleaded guilty to planning a gun attack and travelling to Somalia.

Muhammad Billal, 18, from Nelson, was arrested on February 11 and charged with two counts of preparation of terrorist acts and four charges of collecting information likely to assist acts of terrorism.

The Old Bailey heard that between last February and last October he researched “accessible shooting ranges” and the purchase of “chest rigs” designed to hold ammunition.

He also conducted online reconnaissance of potential attack locations, and sought to illicitly purchase a firearm.

He then went on to take steps to travel to Somalia between last 7 October and 20 November, which included buying airline flights.

During this period, he also sought advice and guidance on how to leave the UK without arousing suspicion, changed his appearance, deleted extreme Islamic material from his mobile phone and bought clothes and equipment.

He also obtained a visa to enter Ethiopia in order to facilitate crossing into Somalia.

The charges on dates between last April and August relate Billal accessing issues of Rumiyah, an online magazine used by Islamic State for propaganda and recruitment.

During a previous hearing, Billal failed to attend his preliminary hearing with the court told he had “voluntarily absented himself”.

Billal will be sentenced at a later date.