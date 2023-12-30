For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A murder inquiry has been launched after a 29-year-old man was stabbed to death in north-west London.

Officers were called by the London Ambulance Service to the scene at the Abbey estate near St John’s Wood just after 7.30pm on Friday.

The victim, who has not been named, was found injured and given first aid by paramedics at the scene. He was taken to hospital but died later that evening.

A cordon is in place at the scene near London’s famous Abbey Road while detectives continue their inquiries.

No arrests have been made, Scotland Yard said.

The family of the victim have been informed and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Rawlinson, who is leading the investigation, said: “We would like to speak to anyone who was in the area of Abbey estate on Friday night between 7pm and 8pm, who may have seen or heard something they believe could be connected to this fatal stabbing.

“Another family have been left grieving the loss of a loved one due to knife crime.

“My team of detectives are working around the clock to identify and arrest the person responsible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Met on 101.