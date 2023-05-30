Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman’s body found in river

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman’s body was found in a river in mid Wales.

The body of the woman, 34, was discovered in the River Severn outside Llanidloes, Powys, Wales, at around 4pm on Sunday, according to Dyfed-Powys Police.

The force has arrested a 46-year-old man and launched a murder investigation, with officers keen to speak to anyone who might have seen or might have dashcam footage of the man and woman over the weekend.

The woman is described as white, 5ft 4ins, of small build, with very long dreadlocks, which were past her waist. She was wearing a grey coloured top, dark trousers and white trainers.

The man is described as white, around 6ft tall, of stocky build with dreadlocks in his hair and a dark-coloured bandana.

He is said to have been wearing a short sleeve, high-vis-style jacket, T-shirt, shorts and light-coloured trainers, and was in possession of a black bag with a single strap. He also had a small, dark-coloured dog with him.

Witnesses may have seen them in Llanidloes or on the A470 between Llanidloes and Dolwen on Saturday or Sunday.

Police also want to speak to a person who gave the man and his dog a lift between Welshpool and Shrewsbury, dropping him off near the Dinky’s Dinahs layby on Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force through the dedicated Public Portal or call 101 quoting reference DP-20230528-120.