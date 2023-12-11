Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man, 81, arrested on suspicion of murder over death of 80-year-old woman

Emergency services were called to a home in Alexander Avenue in Droitwich shortly before 8.45am on Friday.

Lucas Cumiskey
Monday 11 December 2023 19:42
A man aged 81 has been arrested after a woman died in Droitwich (PA)
A man aged 81 has been arrested after a woman died in Droitwich (PA)
(PA Wire)

An 81-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder after an 80-year-old woman died in Worcestershire.

A man in his 40s was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Emergency services were called to a home in Alexander Avenue in Droitwich shortly before 8.45am on Friday, after the woman had died.

The arrested 81-year-old is also receiving hospital treatment, West Mercia Police said.

Detective Chief Inspector Leighton Harding said: “We understand the concern incidents of this nature cause within local communities.

“We believe those involved are known to each and there is no risk to the wider community.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in