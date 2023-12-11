Man, 81, arrested on suspicion of murder over death of 80-year-old woman

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

An 81-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder after an 80-year-old woman died in Worcestershire.

A man in his 40s was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Emergency services were called to a home in Alexander Avenue in Droitwich shortly before 8.45am on Friday, after the woman had died.

The arrested 81-year-old is also receiving hospital treatment, West Mercia Police said.

Detective Chief Inspector Leighton Harding said: “We understand the concern incidents of this nature cause within local communities.

“We believe those involved are known to each and there is no risk to the wider community.”