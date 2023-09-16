Boy, 13, arrested in murder probe after ‘polite and caring’ teenager stabbed to death

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a “polite and caring” teenager was stabbed to death.

Family paid tribute to 14-year-old Nathaniel Shani, who they described as “the most loving person” and “an amazing brother and son”.

Young Nathaniel was fatally stabbed in Manchester on Friday evening and two boys, aged 13 and 14, have been arrested in connection with the death.

Nathaniel’s loved ones said he “was a best friend to many, he never failed to make people laugh”.

They continued: “Nathaniel was very kind, caring and always thinking of others.

Nathaniel Shani was described as ‘police and loving’ by his family (Greater Manchester Police )

“He was polite and the most loving person. He would always put other people first without a thought. He was an amazing brother and son to his parents and siblings.

“Our hearts are left broken. Rest in paradise to the most kind soul.”

Police said officers were called to reports of a stabbing on Tavistock Square, Harpurhey, at around 6.05pm on Friday evening.

Emergency services attended the scene and Nathaniel was taken to hospital, but he died of his injuries.

One 14-year-old boy was arrested a short time after the incident on suspicion of murder and a 13-year-old boy has also now been arrested.

Detective superintendent Rebecca Boyce said the incident had “understandably rocked the local community in Harpurhey”.

She added: “We now want to appeal to the local community for any eyewitness accounts or footage of any activity that we may be able to link to this investigation.

“It is crucial we have as much detail as possible to help piece together what has happened in this tragic incident where someone has sadly lost their life.”