Beauty salon owner found dead in village as man charged with murder

A beauty salon owner has been found dead in a rural Lincolnshire village and a man has been charged with her murder.

The body of the victim, named locally as Clair Armstrong, 50, was discovered after police were called to reports of a disturbance in Messingham, North Lincolnshire, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Arriving at the address on Elm Way at 12.40am, police discovered the body of the mother and beautician at the scene.

Ashley Kemp, aged 54, of Robinson Grove, Hibaldstow has been charged with her murder.

The 54-year-old man remains in police custody and will appear in Grimsby Magistrates Court on Tuesday,

Speaking to Grimsby Live, Ms Armstrong’s neighbours recalled their shock at the news, describing her as “friendly” and someone who “always spoke to me when we were out walking the dogs”.

“I just can't believe this has happened right on our doorstep. You see it on the television, but I'm very surprised to see it outside my house,” a neighbour said.

Responding to her death on Facebook, one friend wrote: “Absolutely heartbroken a lovely friend I can’t actually believe it.”

And another added: “RIP Clair… your salon was amazing and you worked so hard. Condolences to your family.”

Clair Armstrong was found dead by police (Humberside Police )

Ms Armstrong was a talented skydiver and regularly took part in jumps at the local centre at Hibaldstow.

A statement has also appeared on its business’ Facebook page stating: “Due to unfortunate circumstances the family have decided Oliver’s will be closed until further notice. We will update you when we can. Thank you.”

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Vickers at Humberside Police said: “We understand that a tragic incident of this nature will cause shock to the local community, but I would like to reassure people that this is an isolated incident between individuals known to each other with no wider risk to members of the public.

“Those living in the area can expect to see a number of officers over the coming days whilst a scene guard remains in place, and we continue with our investigation. I would encourage anyone with information, or anyone with concerns, to please come and speak to us.”

Ms Armstrong’s family are being supported by specialist officers.