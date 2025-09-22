For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of teenager believed to be a missing 17-year-old girl.

The girl, named as Catherine, was reported missing on Saturday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

Inquiries led officers to an address in Whalley Close in Ashton-under-Lyne, Tameside, at around 9am on Sunday.

A girl had died at the scene and GMP said the time and cause of her death are not yet clear.

Officers believe she is Catherine, though formal identification has not yet taken place, and her next of kin are being supported by specialist officers.

A 55-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody but detectives are “following several lines of inquiry”.

open image in gallery Police are appealing for people to help with their inquiries ( Alamy/PA )

Detective Chief Inspector Anna Barker said: “Firstly, our thoughts are with the family and friends of the young person who has tragically lost their life, who we sadly believe was missing Catherine.

“Although we have a man in custody, our investigation team is keeping an open mind and are following several lines of inquiry.

“A scene will remain in place while officers conduct their investigation. If you have any concerns, please speak to an officer who will listen to you.

“We are trying to get all the answers we can for the family of this young person who is at the forefront of the investigation team’s mind.”

She added: “We are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area of Whalley Close on the Saturday and early hours of Sunday morning to come forward and assist us in our inquiries.

“Every piece of information, no matter how small it might seem, helps us build a clearer picture in this investigation.”

GMP asked anyone with information to get in contact on 0161 856 9307 or online quoting the log number 802 of 21/09/2025.

Information can also be be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.